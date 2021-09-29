Statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump Endorsing Kari Lake for Governor of Arizona

The following is a statement from Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States. In the following statement, the 45th President has endorses Republican primary challenger to Governor Doug Ducey to be the next Governor of the Great State of Arizona.

You can read the full statement below.

Phoenix, Arizona – Today President Trump announced that he is giving Kari Lake his complete and total endorsement in the Republican Primary for the 2022 Arizona governor’s race.

“I have been so inspired by President Trump and what he’s done for this country. It means the world to have his endorsement to be Arizona’s next governor, said Lake.” “My commitment to the great people of this state is to always put Arizona First, just as he put America First,” Lake continued.

Kari Lake receives this highly anticipated endorsement as a first time, outsider candidate in similar fashion to Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016, where he defeated a crowded Republican field and then went on to win the Presidency over the choice of the political elites.

“President Trump showed us that you don’t need to be a politician to become a governor, congressman, senator or even the President of the United States. You need to have passion & love for your country & the people in your community. That’s exactly what our country & Arizona need,” Lake emphasized.

Kari Lake is running for Governor in the Great State of Arizona. She is a fantastic person who spent many years working as a highly respected television anchor and journalist. Because of this, few can take on the Fake News Media like Kari. She is strong on Crime, will protect our Border, Second Amendment, Military, and Vets, and will fight to restore Election Integrity (both past and future!). She is against Covid lockdowns, Cancel Culture, and will end “woke” curriculum in our schools. She will do a far better job than RINO Governor Doug Ducey—won’t even be a contest! Kari will make her wonderful family, and the MAGA movement, very proud. Kari Lake has my Complete and Total Endorsement. She will be a great Governor for the incredible people of Arizona!

