Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Urging Supporters to Boycott AT&T/Direct TV Over Removal of OANN

Matt Couch February 7, 2022 No Comments

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is encouraging his followers and supporters to boycott Direct TV and AT&T for their removal of the conservative network OANN.

You can read the full statement below:

AT&T is closing the very popular One America News Network (OAN) because too many people are watching. They couldn’t put up with that any longer. Conservatives/Republicans should boycott Direct TV, and while you’re at it, “Concast’s” Xfinity as well. These are Radical Left Lunatics who are destroying our Nation!  

