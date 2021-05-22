Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on Iconic Boeing 757 Trump Plane

The following statement is from Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States regarding questions about his iconic Trump plane that he campaigned in before being elected President in 2016.

The 45th President explains below where the plane is, and what plans are being made to use it.

Many people have asked about the beautiful Boeing 757 that became so iconic during the Trump rallies. It was effectively kept in storage in Upstate New York in that I was not allowed to use it during my presidency. It is now being fully restored and updated and will be put back into service sometime prior to the end of the year. It will soon be brought to a Louisiana service facility for the completion of work, inspection and updating of Rolls-Royce engines, and a brand new paint job. When completed, it will be better than ever, and again used at upcoming rallies!

