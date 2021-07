The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President has endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for re-election.

Paxton has been a true warrior for conservatives, fighting mask mandates, lockdowns, the southern border crisis, among many other issues.

You can read the full statement below.

