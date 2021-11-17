Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on Endorsement of Janice McGeachin

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President is endorsing Idaho Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin to be the next Governor of the Great State of Idaho.

You can read the full statement from President Trump below.

Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin has been a true supporter of MAGA since the very beginning. She is brave and not afraid to stand up for the issues that matter most to the people of Idaho, a beautiful State that I won by 30.8%. Janice is great on Election Integrity, will always fight for strong Borders, our cherished Second Amendment, American Manufacturing, School Choice, and our wonderful and hardworking FARMERS. I am giving Janice McGeachin my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Governor of Idaho. She will make a fantastic Governor, and will never let you down!

