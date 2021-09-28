Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on 17,000 Illegal Immigrant Haitians

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President unloads on the fact that the U.S. Government letting 17,000 Haitians into the country illegally.

Read the full statement below.

All 17,000 illegal immigrants who entered our Country from Haiti and other places unknown have now been released into our Country with no vetting, checking, or even minimal understanding of who they are. Some are very sick with extremely contagious diseases, even worse than the China Virus. They are not masked or mandated, but just let free to roam all over our Country and affect what was just a year ago, a great Nation. Now we are a Nation humiliated like never before, both with the historically embarrassing “withdrawal” from Afghanistan, and our Border where millions of people are pouring in. Our Country is being destroyed!

5 4 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...