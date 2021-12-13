News

Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Hammering Mitch McConnell ‘GET RID OF MITCH’

Matt Couch December 13, 2021 4 Comments

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President is hammering the worthless GOP leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell. ￼

“Mitch McConnell is giving the Democrats victory on everything. What is wrong with this Broken Old Crow? He’s hurting the Republican Senators and the Republican Party. When will they vote him out of Leadership? He didn’t have the guts to play…”

You can read the full statement below:

Matt Couch

John Russell
4 hours ago

Then why the fuck did you endorse him? Don’t you ever learn?

JeanArmstrong
1 hour ago

JeanArmstrong
1 hour ago

Sandra
1 hour ago

