Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Hammering Mitch McConnell ‘GET RID OF MITCH’

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President is hammering the worthless GOP leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell. ￼

“Mitch McConnell is giving the Democrats victory on everything. What is wrong with this Broken Old Crow? He’s hurting the Republican Senators and the Republican Party. When will they vote him out of Leadership? He didn’t have the guts to play…”

You can read the full statement below:

