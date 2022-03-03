Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Endorsing Congressman Warren Davidson for Re-Election in Ohio

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President had endorsed Congressman Warren Davidson of Ohio for re-election.

You can read the full statement below.

Congressman Warren Davidson is a real fighter for the great people of Ohio. A tremendous advocate of our America First agenda, Warren is a former Army Ranger who is fighting hard to save America. Warren is all about action, not just words, pushing Republicans to: defend freedom, America first economy and security, smaller government, sound money. He supports Secure Borders, our Second Amendment, our Military and our Vets, and Law Enforcement. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

