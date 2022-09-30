News

Statement by the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump on Oct 9 Rally in Mesa, Arizona

Matt Couch September 30, 2022 No Comments

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Mesa, Arizona on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 4:00PM MST.

Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 4:00PM MST

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, delivers remarks in support of endorsed candidates and special guests Kari Lake, Republican Nominee for Governor of Arizona and Blake Masters, Republican Nominee for U.S. Senate in Arizona, and the entire Arizona Trump Ticket.

Venue:

Legacy Sports Park

6321 S. Ellsworth Road

Mesa, AZ 85212

Timeline of Events:

7:00AM – Parking Lots, Vendor Row, and Registration Open

11:00AM – Doors Open

1:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

4:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Entertainment and Concessions will be available throughout the day!

General Admission Tickets:

REGISTER HERE

Request Media Credentials:

REGISTER HERE

All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Friday, October 7, 2022, at 5:00PM MST.

Matt Couch

See author's posts

