Statement by Donald J. Trump Endorsing Morgan Ortagus for Congress in Tennessee, Snubbing Conservative Favorite Robby Starbuck

The following is a statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States.

In the following statement the 45th President endorsing a former administration official Morgan Ortagus for Congress in Tennessee District 5.

Unfortunately for President Trump, everyone from Candace Owens to our own Matt Couch is endorsing Robby Starbuck for Congress. Starbuck has been working his ass off in Tennessee for over a year, and giving the nod to someone who’s “Not sure” if they want to run and just moved to the district a few months ago is a horrific move for the former President.

You can read his full statement below:

See what Conservative Influencers, Media, and Political Analysts were seeing about President Trump’s horrific announcement.

I totally agree. I 100% support @robbystarbuck in Tennessee’s 5th district https://t.co/sZHz0zn5gq — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 26, 2022

Nope. Trump has this completely wrong. @robbystarbuck is the correct pick for Tennessee’s 5th district and Tennesseans have his back. https://t.co/pIWXYyYanb — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 26, 2022

I fully support @robbystarbuck for Congress. Every America First conservative should. And Trump should be endorsing him, not Morgan Ortagus. — Eric Matheny 🎙 (@EricMMatheny) January 26, 2022

What’s up with the Trump endorsement of @MorganOrtagus

for TN Dist 5?

By far…. the best candidate is @robbystarbuck — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 26, 2022

I endorsed @robbystarbuck months ago and I stand by my endorsement.



He is the best candidate in the country right now.



The MAGA movement needs him in Congress! — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 26, 2022

.@robbystarbuck has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 26, 2022

I fully endorse @robbystarbuck for Tennessees 5th congressional district. He’s the best candidate in the race. — Derek Utley (@realDerekUtley) January 26, 2022

Another horrible Trump endorsement.



He backed McCarthy’s pick Morgan Ortagus, a Jeb and McCain supporter whose wedding was officiated by RBG over @robbystarbuck in TN-5.



But keep arguing with me when I tell you Trump is now firmly in the establishment camp. pic.twitter.com/MjpzYfF3oa — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 26, 2022

I stand by @robbystarbuck in #TN5 and my endorsement of him for Congress. He has already been running an excellent campaign for the better part of a year. https://t.co/gfsK0oxGwX — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) January 26, 2022

Today he endorsed a Jeb Bush supporter over @robbystarbuck. Men rarely change. Successful men changing is even rarer. Billionaire former presidents will never change in a million years. If you want Trump, fine. But don’t think you’re getting a different one than the one you had. https://t.co/KmPG6pVD09 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 26, 2022

I have never seen such an all out revolt about an endorsement. Very refreshing to see, the base wants @robbystarbuck over a former Bush employee who moved to the district 9 months ago https://t.co/sdomO6QD12 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 26, 2022

Agree. @robbystarbuck is the man and deserves the credit and support. https://t.co/b15gObdEA2 — 🇺🇸Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) January 26, 2022

