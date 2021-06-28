Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States UNLOADING on Traitor Former AG William Barr

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.
In the following statement, the 45th President unloads on the “traitor” former US Attorney General William Barr.
What are your thoughts America?
Trump was warned about Barr from the beginning. All one has to do is be able to listen but he didn’t. So tired of all talk and no walk from all these people. Who’s to say he’ll listen this time?
I’ll never vote again for anyone. He’s lost this household’s support. It’s all BS.