Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Telling Republicans to GET OUT AND VOTE

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President talks about the election fraud, and how he was NOT encouraging people to not vote. In fact he says we are working every day to fix it and we will fix it so the crime of the century doesn’t happen again.

Trump then goes on to tell Republicans and Conservatives to get out and vote!

You can read the full statement below.

The statement that I made a few weeks ago saying that Republicans will not vote if the Election Fraud of 2020 is not fixed, was in no way meant to imply that I would tell them not to vote, but rather that they may not have the incentive to vote if the election process is not fully remedied, and quickly. It was the Crime of the Century. We are working on solving that problem every day—it will be done! People do not want to spend their time and money to have a SCAM like that happen again. Regardless of anything or anyone, we must get out the Republican and SANE VOTE!

Register new voters, get out and vote, become a poll watcher, get involved in local, state, and national campaigns. Doing all of this, while fighting the fraud is HOW WE WIN America!

