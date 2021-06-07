Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Says “Next Time I’m in the White House”

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.
In the following statement, the 45th President takes a major shot at Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife.
Also in this statement, the former President makes mention of “Next time I’m in the White House.”
You can read the full statement below:
In 3 years I hope farce book is a memory
Sir, the next time you are in the White House, Americans will celebrate wildly that you indeed won the 2020 Presidential Election. I’m sure that Zuckerberg and his CCP wife will be the last thing on your mind as they will be languishing in prison at Guantanamo Bay, if they are lucky. We love you Mr. President and First Lady Melania as well as your new VP, John F. Kennedy, Jr. and Second Lady Carolyn.