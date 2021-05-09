Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Regarding FEC Dropping Phony Case Against Him

The 45th President of the United States has made the following statement regarding the Federal Election Commission dropping a hooky case against him.

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of AmericaThe Federal Election Commission in Washington, D.C., has totally dropped the phony case against me concerning payments to women relative to the 2016 Presidential Election.

It was a case built on lies from Michael Cohen, a corrupt and convicted lawyer, a lawyer in fact who was so corrupt he was sentenced to three years in jail for lying to Congress and many other things having nothing to do with me.

I thank the Commission for their decision, ending this chapter of Fake News. Between two sleazebag lawyers, Michael Avenatti and Michael Cohen, we were all able to witness law and justice in our Country at its lowest!

