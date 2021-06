The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump addressing the horrific handling of the southern border by President Joe Biden.

In the statement the 45th President addresses the fact that millions are streaming into America unvetted, unchecked, and unknown thanks to the worthless Biden administration.

You can read the full statement below. The mainstream media won’t cover it, but we will.

5 4 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...