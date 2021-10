The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President addresses the Mayor of New York and their liberal City Council removing a statue of one of our historic Founding Fathers Thomas Jefferson from the historic City Council Chamber. The statue had been there 187 years.

Read the full statement from President Trump below.

