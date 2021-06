The following is a statement by the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. In the following statement the 45th President hammers Democrats and the Media in how they handled the fake Russian Hoax and Dossier.

The 45th President takes shots at not only the Democrats and Media for the Russian Hoax, but hammers McCabe, Comey, Brennan, and Clapper.

You can read the full statement below.

