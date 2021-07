The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, President Trump addresses the fact that both crowds were over 45,000 EACH in Ohio and Florida, setting insane records. Keep in mind, Joe Biden couldn’t fill up 30 circles on a lawn, but they expect you to believe he beat President Trump in the General Election.

Read the full statement below.

What are your thoughts folks, will he run again in 2024?

5 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...