Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on Raising $51 Million From 7/1/21 to 12/31/21 With $122 Million ‘Cash on Hand’ for Political Committees

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

President Donald J. Trump’s political committees have over $122,000,000 “Cash on Hand” after raising over $51,000,000 during the period between July 1st and December 31st, 2021.

President Trump’s continued and unprecedented pace of fundraising shows that the future of the Republican Party in 2022 and beyond remains, perhaps, the strongest in our Country’s history—the MAGA movement is here to stay! This massive fundraising accomplishment does not include the hundreds of millions of dollars raised by other candidates and organizations who use President Trump’s name, likeness, endorsement, and America First Agenda as a platform for their efforts, further strengthening the movement he began in 2016.

Taylor Budowich, Director of Communications for President Trump and Save America PAC, said, “President Donald J. Trump has built a political organization that continues to capture and define the future of the Republican Party. From the massive and unprecedented Save America Rallies, to these record-breaking fundraising numbers, there is no question that the MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN (MAGA!) wave is set to crash across the Midterms and carry forward all the way through 2024. In the history of our Country there has never been a more reliable or winning endorsement of candidates than that of President Trump. President Trump is incredibly well positioned to look beyond November as the need for his leadership has never been more important.”

Key Fundraising Numbers from Donald J. Trump’s Political Committees:

All Committees: Over $122,000,000 “Cash on Hand”

Total Raised: Over $51,000,000

Average Donation: $31

Total number of Donations: 1,631,648

Percent of Donations under $200: 98.6%

Save America PAC has contributed $1,350,000 to like-minded causes and endorsed candidates

The entities will file with the Federal Election Commission today for the reporting period of 7/1/21 through 12/31/21.

