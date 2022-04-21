Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on Piers Morgan Being Just Like the Fake News Media

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President addresses the video that Piers Morgan and his team edited to make it look like he walked out of the interview, when in fact he did not.

You can read the full statement from the President Trump below as well as listen to the full audio proving the interview was peaceful and gentlemen like.

Piers Morgan, like the rest of the Fake News Media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me. He wanted to make it look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour. The good news is that the interview was taped by us as a means of keeping him honest. The interview was actually very strong on the 2020 Election Fraud, with me calling him “a fool” if he truly believed those results. The evidence is massive and irrefutable (check out Truth the Vote and the Dinesh D’Souza documentary, which will all be coming out soon). For those who want to make Piers look bad, compare his video promo and how it was doctored to the real thing. Hopefully they will now be doing some big changes to their final product. It just shows, however, what I have to deal with in the Fake News Media. He went out of his way to deceptively edit an interview and got caught. That is a big story, isn’t it?

Listen to the audio below.

