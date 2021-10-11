Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on Michigan Rally Oct 12

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States regarding his upcoming rally on Tuesday March 12 in Michigan.

The 45th President says that anyone who cares about our “Great Country” should attend these rallies. We have to look to the past and fix what happened Trump says.

Read the full statement below.

Big Michigan Rally coming up on Oct. 12th, on the Capitol steps in Lansing, where Patriots will demand a Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam. The Voter Fraud is beyond what anyone can believe. Anyone who cares about our Great Country should attend, because unless we look to the past and fix what happened, we won’t have a future or a Country. Matt DePerno, Rep. Steve Carra, and Kristina Karamo, who I have endorsed, will be there. Let’s Go, Michigan, don’t let us down!

