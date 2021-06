The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump on Memorial Day, honoring our fallen heroes.

Former President Donald Trump honored the “fallen heroes” who made the “supreme sacrifice” for their country in a Memorial Day message, as he reminded Americans that “all that we are” is thanks to them.

Thankfully we have one President who honors our fallen heroes and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our nations liberty and freedoms.

