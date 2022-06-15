Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on Katie Arrington vs Nancy Mace in South Carolina

The following is a statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on Katie Arrington running against Nancy Mace in South Carolina.

Don’t forget that Katie Arrington, a wonderful person, is running against the terrible Nancy Mace, who really let us down.

Nancy fights Republicans all the time and is not at all nice about it. Frankly, she is despised by almost everyone, and who needs that in Congress, or in the Republican Party?

Katie Arrington’s policies are perfect, she’s a hard worker, and she loves the Great State of South Carolina, where she has the tremendous backing of almost all who know her—especially when she is compared to Nancy Mace!

Vote for Katie Arrington on Tuesday, and thank you for the great support I’ve had in South Carolina—two landslide victories, and who knows, maybe another one soon coming!

