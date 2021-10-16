Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on Jan 6 Select Committee

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President asks the question all Americans are asking. Why isn’t the January 6 select committee looking into the massive amounts of evidence of election fraud?

You can read the full statement below:

Why isn’t the January 6th Unselect Committee of partisan hacks studying the massive Presidential Election Fraud, which took place on November 3rd and was the reason that hundreds of thousands of people went to Washington to protest on January 6th?

Look at the numbers now being reported on the fraud, which we now call the “Really Big Lie.” You cannot study January 6th without studying the reason it happened, November 3rd. But the Democrats don’t want to do that because they know what took place on Election Day in the Swing States, and beyond. If we had an honest media this Election would have been overturned many months ago, but our media is almost as corrupt as our political system!

What are your thoughts America, do you agree with President Trump?

