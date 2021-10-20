Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on Filing a Lawsuit Against January 6 Committee & Congress

Today, President Donald J. Trump filed a lawsuit in defense of the Constitution, the Office of the President, and the future of our nation, all of which the sham Unselect Committee is trying to destroy. The fact is America is under assault by Pelosi’s Communist-style attempt to silence and destroy America First patriots through this hyper-partisan and illegitimate investigation.

● The January 6th Committee is a partisan sham to distract Americans from the Democrats’ policies that are killing and robbing Americans. For example:

o The Border crisis is flooding our communities with drugs and gangs, while costing taxpayers billions.

o The Democrats’ mismanagement of COVID exposed America’s elderly to a deadly disease and then in many cases, forced them to die alone.

o By defunding the police and embracing criminals, Democrats have made our cities less safe.

o The unconstitutional mandates are destroying the economy.

● The media is complicit in advancing the Committee’s unconstitutionally flawed request.

● This committee exposed itself as a sham by requesting documents which serve no legitimate legislative purpose—what does President Trump’s campaign polling data from Florida have to do with an investigation into January 6th?

The Legal Argument—Three Pillars

No Legitimate Legislative Purpose: The legislative committees’ request fails to meet the basic requirement of fulfilling a legislative purpose. The request is not just overly broad, it requests documents including campaign polling data—what does Congress hope to learn from this?

Newsflash: Polling shows Biden’s approval cratering and 2022 slipping out of Democrats’ grasp—no wonder the Democrats and the media want to distract America from: The surrender in Afghanistan, skyrocketing inflation, a border crisis, crippling COVID mandates, and a stalled legislative agenda.

Former Presidents have inherent Constitutional Rights of Privilege: An incumbent administration does not have the constitutional authority to unilaterally waive the executive privilege of a previous administration—especially one so recent. If it did, then executive privilege doesn’t exist, including for Joe Biden.

Newsflash: No one is following this argument more closely than: (1) Hunter Biden and his art dealer, (2) The Woke Generals and Intel leaders who advised the Surrender in Afghanistan and the bombing of innocent civilians and children (3) Big Tech who has been actively engaged with the Biden administration to subvert Democracy through dark money organizations

Time for Review: The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has not even had the time to compile and organize the documents being requested by Congress—which is the largest request in American History. President Trump and Joe Biden should be afforded the time to diligently review any protected and privileged documents before it is released to the public.

Newsflash: The Committee is motivated by one thing: delivering political wins for the Democrats. That’s why they’ve set a rapid timetable that steamrolls the Constitution, legal precedent, and established process. The Committee isn’t seeking the truth, it’s seeking Communist-style political persecution of President Trump and the America First patriots who served their country honorably.

Taylor Budowich

Director of Communications

President Donald J. Trump and Save America PAC

