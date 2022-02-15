Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on Facebook’s Declining Numbers

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President talks about the declining numbers of Facebook and their mission to push Fake News.

You can read the full statement below.

Facebook’s number of daily users has plunged for the first time in Facebook history. This means people are tired of Fake News and abuse and especially tired of their political shenanigans. It could also be that people are waiting for TRUTH—the highly sophisticated platform that we look forward to opening in the not too distant future. Time to straighten out what is happening in our Country!

