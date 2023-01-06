Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on Facebook

The following is a statement from Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States of America.

In the following statement the 45th President address the decline of Facebook and its’ poor performance since banning him from the platform.

You can read the full statement below.

Sadly, Facebook has been doing very poorly since they took me off. It has lost $750 Billion in value, and has become very boring. Hopefully, Facebook will be able to turn it around. Maybe their first step should be to get away from the ridiculous change in name to Meta, and go back to “Facebook.” Whoever made that decision, and the decision to take me off, will go down in the Business Hall of Fame for two of the worst decisions in Business History!

