Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on Endorsements from the Entire Republican Congressional Delegation from Michigan

Bedminster, NJ — President Donald J. Trump is honored to receive endorsements from the entire Republican Congressional Delegation from Michigan.

In 2016, President Trump became the first Republican in 28 years to win Michigan in a Presidential Election, and he looks forward to working with this team to win Michigan’s 15 Electoral Votes next November.

“We’re proud to announce our full endorsement of President Donald J. Trump,” said U.S. Representatives Tim Walberg, Bill Huizenga, John Moolenaar, Jack Bergman, and Lisa McClain.

“Under the Trump presidency, America was prosperous, the economy was strong, the world was a safer place, and Michiganders were better off. President Trump has proven he has the ability to deliver results on Day One and also the ability to win in key battleground states like Michigan, being the only Republican to win a Presidential race here since 1988.”

“Under his leadership, Michigan received increased funding to protect our Great Lakes and a new lock at the Soo Locks, improving one of our most important infrastructure projects in North America. President Trump will rebuild a great American economy, unleash domestic energy, secure our border, and make America safe again.”

U.S. Representative John James added, “President Biden has wrecked our economy, let our position as the sole world power slip, and opened our borders. Biden’s policies have been particularly detrimental to Michigan’s middle-class. Under President Trump on the other hand, inflation was at 2%, the American family was strengthened through the child tax credit and other pro-family policies, and our communities were more secure. In 2024, we need to give hope to Americans who feel like their government is failing them.”

Trump 2024 Michigan Federal Leadership Team

Congressman Tim Walberg, U.S. Representative from Michigan’s 5th Congressional District

Congressman Bill Huizenga, U.S. Representative from Michigan’s 4th Congressional District

Congressman John Moolenaar, U.S. Representative from Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District

Congressman Jack Bergman, U.S. Representative from Michigan’s 1st Congressional District

Congresswoman Lisa McClain, U.S. Representative from Michigan’s 9th Congressional DistrictCongressman John James, U.S. Representative from Michigan’s 10th Congressional District

