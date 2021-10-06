Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on Elections and Chinese Aggression

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President addresses the rigged election, and a possible war with China, who no longer has any respect for America.

You can read the full statement below.

Because the Election was rigged, and America now has weak and corrupt leadership, we may very well end up in a war with China who no longer respects the USA. They witnessed firsthand our television generals’ complete surrender to the Taliban with the loss of 13 great Warriors and the handing over of $85 billion of the best and most expensive Military equipment in the World—China and Russia are already reverse engineering the equipment so they can build it for themselves.

The only thing the Radical Left Democrats, who are destroying our Nation, are good at is rigging Elections and criminal activity, while always blaming the other side through corrupt prosecutors and prosecutions. Our Country is in big trouble—we better get going fast!

