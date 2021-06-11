News

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on Department of the Interior Exonerating Him

Matt Couch June 11, 2021 No Comments

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President speaks about the Inspector General of the Department of the Interior exonerating him from the media and Democrat lies that took place around Lafayette Park where the area was cleared to protect St. Johns historic Church.

The media accused the former President of having the park cleared so he could walk across the street. The Inspector Generals ruling has officially set the record straight.

Read the full statement below:

