Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on Dems and Smash-and-Grab Robberies

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President hammers Democrats for the recent surge of smash-and-grab robberies where criminals rush stores in bunches and rob them blind.

You can read the full statement from President Trump below.

If Democrats don’t immediately stop smash-and-grab robberies, which are taking place in their cities, the National Guard must be called out. There has never been such a thing that has happened in our Country. Large numbers of stores are leaving San Francisco and other cities. Some chains are closing most of their stores, it is all not even believable.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...