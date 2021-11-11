Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on CNN’s Fake Documentary on Election Fraud

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President hammers CNN for putting out a “Fake documentary” on the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020.

You can read the full statement from President Trump below.

CNN just aired a Fake documentary on the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020. The only thing they didn’t discuss were the tremendous number of findings indicating what a complete Sham the Election was. Would’ve been nice to have discussed the facts that have been pouring in from each of many States concerning the Crime of the Century. Are we supposed to have a Fraudulent Election that is allowed to stand while our Country is being simultaneously destroyed?

