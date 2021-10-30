Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on ‘Billionaires Tax’ or ‘Wealth Tax’

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President discusses the absurdity of Democrats constantly trying to tax the hell out of those who create millions and millions of jobs for Americans. When you do this, you literally crush and cripple the American economy and force those companies to relocate to other nations.

You can read the full statement by President Trump below:

What country will be the primary beneficiary from a “Billionaires Tax,” or Wealth Tax? Where will wealthy people and companies move to, leaving the United States high and dry? Most don’t need to be in the U.S. anyway. I know all of those very smartly run countries, and they are all thrilled by what the Radical Left maniacs are doing in Congress. I just wonder, will I be allowed to run for president again if I move to another country? No, I guess I’ll just stick it out, but most others won’t!

What are your thoughts America, do you agree with Trump?

5 5 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...