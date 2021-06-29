The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.
In the following statement, the 45th President hammers everyone from Bill Barr, John Durham, and RINO’s in general.
The mainstream media refuses to report on President Trump’s remarks, but we will bring them all to you here at The DC Patriot.
Read Below:
[…] Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on Barr, Durham, and Others […]
One hopes the Once and Future President will learn a lot from his first term beginning with the maxim: personnel are policy. Start vetting now.