Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on Arizona Audit

The Office of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump has released an official statement on the Democrats trying to stop the Arizona audit.

Trump has demanded that Arizona GOP Governor Doug Doucy, along with other members of the GOP in the State to provide security for the brave patriots and members of the State Senate doing the audit.

Read the full statement below:

4.8 10 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...