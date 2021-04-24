News

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on Arizona Audit

Matt Couch April 24, 2021 1 Comment

The Office of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump has released an official statement on the Democrats trying to stop the Arizona audit.

Trump has demanded that Arizona GOP Governor Doug Doucy, along with other members of the GOP in the State to provide security for the brave patriots and members of the State Senate doing the audit.

Read the full statement below:

4.8 10 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
maggie
maggie
3 hours ago

um they have State Troopers there around the building sounds like Trump wants a wall. Might be a good idea. Guard would be nice.

0
Reply