News

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America “What Will Joe Biden Surrender Next?”

Patriot Staff August 20, 2021 1 Comment

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President hammers Joe Biden for surrendering to Covid-19 and the Taliban.

You can read the full statement below.

5 2 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Lord Thomas McIntyre
Lord Thomas McIntyre
1 hour ago

IMHO, With the Chinese reveing up their war apparatus, and encroching ever closer to Taiwan; that is where our next showdown will be, and where once more BIDEN will show his ineptatude!

0
Reply