Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America SLAMMING ‘Atlantic Magazine’

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump on The Atlantic and the liberal hit pieces that they continue to spew.

The 45th President says that “Only a widow of Steve Jobs and her boyfriends, I am sure Steve is thrilled, would keep it going.”

Some harsh words from the President, you can read the full statement below.

The mainstream media refuses to share President Trump's statements, we will always have them ALL right here at The DC Patriot!

