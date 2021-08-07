News

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America SLAMMING ‘Atlantic Magazine’

Matt Couch August 7, 2021 No Comments

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump on The Atlantic and the liberal hit pieces that they continue to spew.

The 45th President says that “Only a widow of Steve Jobs and her boyfriends, I am sure Steve is thrilled, would keep it going.”

Some harsh words from the President, you can read the full statement below.

