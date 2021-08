The following is a statement by the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. In the new statement, the 45th President reveals that the new infrastructure deal passed by Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer is the Green New Deal..

Trump hammers Mitch McConnell for doing nothing with his pure infrastructure bill, while pushing this nonsensical AOC lead bill.

You can read the full statement below.

