As hundreds of thousands of illegals pour across our nation’s southern border every week, the 45th President of the United Sates has a message for his supporters. He’s had enough, as should all of you. You’re being played, if the Democrats, Media, and activists cared about Covid as they claim, they’d close the southern border.

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...