Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Youngstown, Ohio Rally Sept 17

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 7:00PM EDT.

Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 7:00PM EDT

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, delivers remarks in support of endorsed candidate and special guest J.D. Vance for U.S. Senate and the entire Ohio Trump Ticket.

Venue:

Covelli Centre

229 E. Front St.

Youngstown, OH 44503

Timeline of Events:

8:00AM – Parking Lots, Vendor Row, and Registration Open

2:00PM – Doors Open

4:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Entertainment and Concessions will be available throughout the day!

General Admission Tickets:

REGISTER HERE

Request Media Credentials:

REGISTER HERE

All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 5:00PM EDT.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...