Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Wisconsin Speaker of the House’s Admission of ‘Widespread Voter Fraud’

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President addresses the Speaker of the House for the Great State of Wisconsin, Robin Vos, and how she said there was “widespread fraud” in the 2020 Presidential Election, but that the state legislature can’t do anything about it. Wait, What?

Read President Trump’s full statement below:

Speaker Robin Vos, of the Great State of Wisconsin, just said there was “widespread fraud” in the 2020 Presidential Election, but that the State Legislature cannot do anything about it. Wrong! If you rob the diamonds from a jewelry store, if you get caught, you have to give the diamonds back, votes should be no different. There is already a very powerful resolution in the Wisconsin State Assembly that calls for the decertification of the 2020 Election and reclaiming of Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes. There is so much fraud, as Vos knows, that this should be done quickly and easily. The highly respected Special Counsel, Michael Gableman, has exposed so much already, including election bribery with Mark Zuckerberg’s $8.8 million, horrific fraud stealing votes from the elderly in nursing homes, and rampant ballot harvesting and phantom votes. Far more votes than is needed for the Republican candidate, me, to win. Our Country would not be in the mess it’s in if Republicans had the courage to act. We would be energy independent, no inflation, the Ukraine desecration would not be happening, our economy would be strong, there would have been no surrender in Afghanistan, and so much else. Speaker Vos should do the right thing and correct the Crime of the Century—immediately! It is my opinion that other states will be doing this, Wisconsin should lead the way!

