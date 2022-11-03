Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Why He’s Suing New York’s Attorney General Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President explains that he has just sued New York’s radical state attorney general Letitia “Peekaboo” James.

You can read the full statement below:

Today, I filed a lawsuit in Florida State Circuit Court against the corrupt Attorney General of New York State, Letitia “Peekaboo” James. New York State is one of the most crime-ridden places on earth with murders, robberies, drug deals, and every other form of crime setting records on a weekly basis.

While James does nothing to protect New York against these violent crimes and criminals, she attacks great and upstanding businesses which have done nothing wrong, like the very successful, job and tax producing Trump Organization that I have painstakingly built over a long period of years.

Crooked and highly partisan James now thinks it is the business of the State of New York to go after my revocable trust and pry into my private estate plan, only to look for ways to recklessly injure me, my family, my businesses, and my tens of millions of supporters.

If I were not elected President of the United States, and now leading in the polls by substantial margins against both Democrats and Republicans, this would not be happening. We have to stand up for our Country, fight against illegal persecution, and Make America Great Again!

Read the lawsuit here.

