The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President addresses the highly contested governors race in the great state of Virginia.

You can read the full statement below. The mainstream media won’t cover them, but we’ll carry them all right here at The DC Patriot.

Read Below:

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...