Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on ‘Unselect Committee’

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President hammers the ‘Unselect’ Committee as he refers to them for their ridiculous tyrannical overreach and harassment of Americans who supported him.

You can read the full statement below.

The Unselect Committee of politically ambitious hacks continues to subpoena people wanting to know about those protesting, on January 6th, the insurrection which took place during the Presidential Election of November 3rd. There is so much proof, but the Fake News Media refuses to print it or show it in any way, shape, or form. Just read the findings of the Arizona report, or look at what’s happening in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and numerous other States. That’s right, the Committee is studying the PROTEST when it should be studying the Fraudulent Election that led to the protest. As the LameStream Media knows, the facts are there for all to see!

What are your thoughts America, do you agree with President Trump?

