Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Tudor Dixon vs Gretchen Whitmer for Michigan Governor

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump on Tudor Dixon needing to win Michigan, and her choice for Lt. Governor.

Tudor Dixon MUST defeat Gretchen Whitmer in November!

I have talked to Tudor about the race and her choice of a running mate, Shane Hernandez. Since then, I have checked and found him to be an outstanding person. In fact, he was named Michigan’s most Conservative legislator, and is strongly committed to Election Integrity. The MAGA movement should support the ticket!

This is who Tudor wants and therefore, Shane is who I want as your next Lieutenant Governor.

The Radical Left Democrats and Fake News Media demand that Republicans be divided. We must work together to defeat them and, in particular, Gretchen Whitmer!

Tudor and Shane are committed to securing Michigan’s elections, fighting against the radical indoctrination of our children, saving the 2nd amendment, being tough on crime and working to bring JOBS back to Michigan (that are badly needed after the horrible term of the current liberal Democrat governor!).

All Republicans must unite and work hard for Tudor and Shane. Also, never forget about our great Attorney General candidate, Matt DePerno, and wonderful Kristina Karamo, for Secretary of State!

The MAGA movement in Michigan is stronger than ever, and we must make Michigan Trump Red in November. Always remember, AMERICA FIRST!

