Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on the 4th RINO who voted to Impeach Him Quitting His Race for Re-election

The following is a statement by the 45th President of the United States of America on the RINOs (Republican in Name Only) who voted to impeach him quitting their races for reelection.

I’m the following statement Trump addresses Congressman Upton quitting.

“4 down and 6 to go” see the full statement below.

5 4 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...