Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Supreme Court and Massive Win for American People

Bedminster, NJ — Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down massive wins for the American people— halting Joe Biden’s unconstitutional student loan gimmick , restoring fairness to the college admissions process, and applying the strongest safeguards to First Amendment rights in a generation.

One thing is clear: these wins were only made possible through President Trump’s strong nomination of three distinguished and courageous jurists to the Supreme Court.

Since the historic confirmation of President Trump’s three nominees, the Supreme Court has delivered huge wins for the American people and the rule of law, including:

Protecting the Unborn

In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Court overruled Roe v. Wade and held that the power to regulate abortions should be rightfully returned to the states.

This historic decision was lauded by pro-life, pro-family, and faith organizations as “a crowning achievement” and a refreshing return to the federalism our founders envisioned.

As Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said , President Trump’s “presidency was the most consequential in American history for the pro-life cause.”

All three Trump-nominated justices voted with the majority.

Ending Affirmative Action

In Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, the Court outlawed the practice of race-based admissions to American colleges and universities.

President Trump praised the decision , calling it “a great day for America.”

“People with extraordinary ability and everything else necessary for success, including future greatness for our country, are finally being rewarded. This is the ruling everyone was waiting and hoping for and the result was amazing,” President Trump said.

“It will also keep us competitive with the rest of the world. Our greatest minds must be cherished and that’s what this wonderful day has brought. We’re going back to all merit-based—and that’s the way it should be!”

All three Trump-nominated justices voted with the majority.

Halting Biden’s Student Loan Gimmick

Today, the Court struck down Biden’s attempt to unilaterally forgive $430 billion in student loan debt—“ a midterm election gimmick Biden knew was unconstitutional.”

Even Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi had admitted that this move violated the Constitution.

“I don’t think I have the authority to do it by signing with a pen,” Biden said in a 2021 CNN town hall.

“The president can’t do it, so that’s not even a discussion,” Pelosi saidin 2021.

All three Trump-nominated justices voted with the majority.

Protecting Free Speech

In 303 Creative LLC V. Elenis , the Court held that the State of Colorado cannot force a website designer to create messages against her religious beliefs, citing her First Amendment rights.

All three Trump-nominated justices voted with the majority.

Safeguarding Second Amendment Rights

The Court took bold action to protect Americans’ constitutional right to bear arms. In New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, the Court held that states could not require Americans to prove a “need” to concealed carry.

“The constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defense is not ‘a second-class right, subject to an entirely different body of rules than the other Bill of Rights guarantees,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in the majority opinion. “We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need.”

All three Trump-nominated justices voted with the majority.

