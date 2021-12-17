Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Stacey “The Hoax” Abrams

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President takes aim at Stacey “The Hoax” Abrahams, who still as far as we are aware hasn’t conceded to losing the Georgia Governors race in 2018.

You can read the full statement from President Trump below.

Stacey “The Hoax” Abrams has just announced that she’s running for Governor of Georgia. I beat her single-handedly, without much of a candidate, in 2018. I’ll beat her again, but it will be hard to do with Brian Kemp, because the MAGA base will just not vote for him after what he did with respect to Election Integrity and two horribly run elections, for President and then two Senate seats. But some good Republican will run, and some good Republican will get my endorsement, and some good Republican will WIN!

