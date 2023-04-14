Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Soros Funded Letitia James

Letitia James is a Soros-funded Democrat attorney general, who made clear that “getting Trump” was the motivating force behind her campaign.

On the campaign trail, James promised to start an illegal and unconstitutional witch-hunt against President Trump, “I look forward to going into the Office of Attorney General every day, suing him. . . and then going home!”

She announced, “what is fueling my soul right now is Trump”, and that she had her “eyes on Trump Tower.”

She even assured her supporters in a campaign promise that, “we’re going to definitely sue him. We’re going to be a real pain in the ass. He’s going to know my name personally,” and she claimed President Trump was an “illegitimate President”.

In her victory speech, she promised to “shine a bright light into every dark corner of Trump’s real estate holdings.”

Shortly thereafter, she vowed to “use every area of the law to investigate President Trump and his business transactions, and that of his family as well.”

While violent crime skyrockets in New York, Letitia James is busy using taxpayer dollars to fund her radical woke agenda and witch-hunt against President Trump.

