Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on SLAMMING “Bully” and “Lowlife” Meghan McCain

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President like most conservatives has heard enough of Meghan McCain running her mouth. He unloads on her.

You can read the full statement below.

Isn’t it funny that Meghan McCain, who has always been a bully and basically a lowlife, is now complaining that it was she who was bullied by the Slobs and Radical Left maniacs of “The View.” At the request of many of her representatives, I made it possible for her father to have the world’s longest funeral, designed and orchestrated by him, even though I was never, to put it mildly, a fan. In his own very special way, he was a RINO’s RINO. Despite his fighting against me, I won Arizona by a lot in 2016 and won Arizona by even more in 2020—unfortunately the vote counters in 2020 were far more important than the candidate (See the determinative Report issued Wednesday by the Arizona Auditors!). I have since found out that McCain, who was close to last in his class at Annapolis, sent the fake and totally discredited scam Dossier to the FBI, hoping to stop the “Trump Train.” In any event, Meghan should fight the Communists instead of explaining how they beat her, hurt her, and made her “physically ill.” She should fight back against the Losers of The View the way she fights against very good and well-meaning Republicans, and she would do herself a world of good!

What are your thoughts folks, do you agree with Trump?

